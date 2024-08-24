Haryana polls: BJP likely to deny ticket to several ministers, MLAs

Sources in the party familiar with the developments claimed that a list of shortlisted probable candidates is almost ready and is likely to be placed before the party high command around August 24-25 for a final decision.

Though the party has included the MLAs in the shortlisted list, reportedly only,around ten of them have been assured party tickets. The party will be looking for 10-15 fresh faces.

Barring a few constituencies from where the bigwigs are expected to contest, the party has shortlisted two to three probable candidates per constituency. It has clarified that fresh faces would be fielded from a number of seats in order to fight the anti-incumbency of the BJP government of the last ten years, said the sources.

Also, in all likelihood, the BJP might not follow the norm of “one family, one ticket” and could give tickets to the kin of leaders. A few senior party leaders had approached the party high command to dilute this policy as a one-time exception in these polls.