Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes due to heavy rain in Pune; four injured

A helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed near Paud in Pune amid heavy rains.

According to police, the chopper was carrying four people, including the captain, who sustained injuries.

"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," PTI quoted an official as saying.

After days of sweltering heat, Mumbai started to receive showers on Saturday with IMD predicting continued rains for the coming days.

(This is a developing story)