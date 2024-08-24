NRI shot in front of family at home in Punjab, assailants flee after pistol jams

CHANDIGARH: A non-resident Indian (NRI) who returned from the US a month ago was shot at his house in Daburji village of Amritsar district on Saturday in front of his family members. After inflicting two bullet injuries, the assailants fled when their pistol jammed.

Sources said Sukhchain Singh was shot by two armed assailants in the lobby area inside his own house. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the house. Two turbaned armed men can be seen entering Singh's house and shooting at him. As the shots were fired at Singh, his mother, second wife and two children can be seen crying and pleading for mercy from the assailants. The CCTV footage is doing the rounds on social media.

The attackers shot Singh in the head and the neck. Family members told the police that around five months ago Singh got a threat after a dispute with the family of his first wife who had allegedly committed suicide. Singh’s mother and second wife claimed that the family of Singh's first wife was behind the attack.

Singh had recently bought a luxury car worth Rs 1.5 crore and the attackers entered Singh's home on the pretext of enquiring about his car's registration certificate and then started firing at him.

As per police, Singh suffered two bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. He is presently stable and has suffered injuries to his face and hands.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh said their teams were working on different theories. "We have have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and further investigation is underway," he added.