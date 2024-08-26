PM Modi discusses Ukraine visit, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh with US counterpart Biden

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed the situation in Bangladesh and Ukraine.

The leaders spoke about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and the political climate in Bangladesh, which included the safety of Hindus.

“I spoke with President Joe Biden on phone today. We discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” said PM Modi on Monday.

It may be recalled that even after former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5th, there has been continued instances of violence especially of Hindus. Temples have been vandalized, a Hindu councilor was killed and many (over 100) teachers were forced to resign. The situation is far from settled even now.

Following protests by Indian American lawmakers expressing concerns on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, the White House on August 13th had said that it would continue to monitor the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasized that President Biden was consistent in speaking loud and clear on human rights issues.