PM Modi discusses Ukraine visit, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh with US counterpart Biden

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed the situation in Bangladesh and Ukraine.
The leaders spoke about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and the political climate in Bangladesh, which included the safety of Hindus.
“I spoke with President Joe Biden on phone today. We discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” said PM Modi on Monday.
It may be recalled that even after former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka on August 5th, there has been continued instances of violence especially of Hindus. Temples have been vandalized, a Hindu councilor was killed and many (over 100) teachers were forced to resign. The situation is far from settled even now.
Following protests by Indian American lawmakers expressing concerns on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, the White House on August 13th had said that it would continue to monitor the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasized that President Biden was consistent in speaking loud and clear on human rights issues.
Modi also appreciated Biden’s commitment to India US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy and rule of law and people-to-people ties. The two leaders also spoke of strengthening cooperation in Quad.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, who has just returned from Ukraine, had told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy that he had come to Kyiv with a message for peace and early resolution of the conflict with Russia, which India was ready to extend all assistance. He appraised his US counterpart of the same.
In a post on 'X', Modi highlighted the productive nature of the call, stating, "We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for the early return of peace and stability."