Rajnath seeks US help for building advanced water tunnel facility

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as a part of his US tour, visited the Large Cavitation Channel (LCC) along with the senior official of the Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). India is also working to establish a similar facility.

As per the Ministry for Defence (MoD), Rajnath Singh visited “the William B Morgan LCC in the Naval Surface Warfare Centre (NSWC) at Memphis, Tennessee,” on Saturday.

The LCC is one of the world’s largest and most technically-advanced water tunnel facility for testing submarines, torpedoes, naval surface ships and propellers. He was briefed at the facility and he witnessed an actual tunnel experiment.

The discussions also intend to support the ongoing proposal for establishment of a similar facility for indigenous design and development in India, MoD said.

Singh was accompanied by Ambassador of India to US, Director General, Naval Operations from the Indian Navy and DRDO Defence Technology Counsellor, among others. He was received by the US Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Policy, and briefed by Commander and Technical Director of the NSWC.

Further, the Defence Minister visited the National Civil Rights Museum and interacted with the Indian community in Memphis, Tennessee on August 25, on the last day of his tour to the US. The National Civil Rights Museum traces the history of the civil rights movement in the US from the 17th century to the present, and is built around the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968. It also has a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledging his inspiration for non-violent struggle.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora from Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, and other nearby areas, Singh lauded the achievements of the community members and their contribution to society, science and economy. He described them as a ‘living bridge’ between India and US, fostering close relations.