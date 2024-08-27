Won't let Miya Muslims take over Assam, says CM Himanta Sarma in Assembly

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would take sides, and won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over the Assam.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the opposition charged him of being partisan, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.

Sarma's remarks come two days after Opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the BJP is trying to recreate the 2002 Gujarat episodes in Assam.

Gogoi claimed on Sunday amid reports that some organisations have allegedly been threatening Miya Muslims from Upper Assam to leave the administrative division.