Champai to join BJP on Aug 30, given Z+ security

When asked, he said, “I have come to Delhi for two days for some personal work. As of now, I have not made any decision. I will let you know later what I intend to do next.”

Earlier, Soren had said that he would be starting a new chapter and would neither go to the BJP nor return to the JMM. Notably, the political drama unfolded last week after Soren expressed his anguish and grief through a social media post while staying in Delhi, saying that he was “humiliated and ridiculed” in the JMM, which strengthened the speculations that he may join the BJP.

He further added that a new chapter of his life was going to start, and he has kept all options open for him. He, however, had written in his post that he had no intention of causing damage to the party. “We can never even think of harming the party, which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat,” said Champai.

Speculation rife again

Champai Soren again landed in Delhi on Sunday night, triggering speculation that he will join the BJP soon. Accompanied by his two sons and advisors, Soren travelled to the national capital to meet senior BJP leaders.