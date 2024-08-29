Bharat Dojo Yatra: Rahul shares video of martial arts sessions during Nyay Yatra

"Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the 'Gentle Art' — a harmonious blend of meditation, Jiu-Jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques," Gandhi, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, added.

He further elaborated, "We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society."

On this National Sports Day, Gandhi expressed his desire to share his experience with the public, hoping to inspire some to take up the practice of the "gentle art."

He ended his message with a teaser: "P.S.: Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon."

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a hybrid journey that served as the second phase of his earlier Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir padyatra, commenced on January 14 from Manipur and concluded in Mumbai. The earlier padyatra took place from September 2022 to January 2023.

In the video, Gandhi is seen conducting martial arts sessions with children, demonstrating various techniques. He shares with them that he holds a black belt in Aikido and a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu, actively practicing and teaching the "gentle art."