Jaipur Diary | Radha Mohan Agarwal stirs the pot

The political temperature in Rajasthan is soaring, thanks to the BJP appointing Radha Mohan Agarwal as the new state in-charge. The party, already reeling from controversies, now finds itself in deep waters through Agarwal’s sharp remarks. Initially, his comments against senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore created an uproar. Then he upped the ante by taking swipes at Congress stalwarts Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Besides claiming that Gehlot’s career is dead, Agarwal also angered Pilot’s loyalists by dismissing him as a “spent cartridge”. This sparked protests by Pilot supporters at several locations.

Law minister’s son resigns as AAG

In a twist that has everyone talking, Manish Patel, son of Rajasthan’s Law Minister Jogaram Patel, has stepped down just five months after being appointed Additional Advocate General (AAG). Patel was handed the post in Jodhpur’s main bench in March, 2024, raising eyebrows. It became a big row for the Bhajanlal government, with critics accusing the law minister of nepotism. The controversy exploded during the budget session, where Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar raised the issue but was forcibly removed. The Congress MLAs even staged an overnight protest inside Assembly.

Unexpected infiltration of goats from Pak

As if border tensions weren’t enough, a new player has entered the India-Pakistan saga — goats. Barmer district, already grappling with issues ranging from cross-border farmers to spies and locust swarms from Pakistan, now faces an unexpected challenge. A week ago, around 250 goats from Pakistan decided to stage their own border crossing into Barmer. However, Pakistan has flat-out refused to take them back, leaving Indian authorities scratching their heads. The situation has become quite the spectacle, with border security officers unsure how to handle this unusual “infiltration.” Sources say authorities may auction the goats locally.

