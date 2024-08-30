Rajasthan Congress MLA attacked while going to House

JAIPUR: Congress MLA Rafiq Khan was physically assaulted outside his residence in Jaipur by a man identified as Vikas Jakhar, a former CRPF official. The MLA was attacked while going to the assembly from his residence at Banipark in Jaipur. A youth, running towards Khan, launched an assault on the MLA who represents the Adarsh Nagar constituency.

The situation escalated quickly when Khan’s supporters, who were present at the scene, intervened. They subdued the attacker and beat him up before the police arrived.

According to Khan, Jakhar punched him before being restrained and beaten by the MLA’s supporters. Following the attack, Khan reported the incident to the police which arrested the alleged assailant. The attacker, identified as Vikas, is a former CRPF jawan. It has been reported that Vikas’ wife is a health worker, and the attacker has alleged that the MLA had harassed his wife and his complaints were not addressed.

Investigations reveal that Jakhar is a former Assistant Commandant with the CRPF and a Shaurya Chakra recipient.