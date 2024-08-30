Uttarakhand politics heats up as three ex-CMs weigh in on independent MLA's explosive allegation

DEHRADUN: The political temperature in Uttarakhand has soared to new heights as three former Chief Ministers had their say on independent MLA Umesh Kumar's explosive allegation in the state assembly. Kumar claimed that the Gupta brothers, who are South African businessmen, had conspired to topple the Dhami government with a bribe of ₹500 crore.

The sensational claim has sparked a political firestorm, with the three former CMs -- the BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat and Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' and Congress' Harish Rawat -- weighing in on the issue, further fuelling the controversy.

Chief Minister Dhami has ordered an investigation into the matter, but the political temperature in the state has escalated sharply since two former BJP CMs and former Congress CM Harish Rawat demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

The BJP found itself in an uncomfortable position when its own former CM, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', demanded an investigation into the matter. The next day, another former CM from the party, Trivendra Singh Rawat, supported Nishank's statement at an event in Mussoorie, saying, "There is a state of confusion in the state. I fully agree with what Dr. Nishank said about the ₹500 crore bribery allegations to topple the government."