J-K BJP leaders demand action against Mehbooba Mufti over 'anti-national' remarks

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders on Sunday demanded action against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for her 'anti-national' remarks comparing the situation in Bangladesh with India.

They welcomed the recent termination of services of two government employees over alleged terror links by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said such actions should continue in the future to completely finish the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

"Mehbooba's controversial statement comparing the situation in Bangladesh with India is completely wrong and condemnable. The world is aware of the worst kind of human rights violations in Bangladesh where the minority community is facing targeted attacks, women insulted and an elected prime minister forced to flee the country, besides the statues of its founder desecrated."

"The J-K government should take a serious note of the anti-national statement of Mehbooba and her conspiracies. Action should be taken against her," former J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina told PTI on the sidelines of a party function here.

Addressing party workers in Jammu earlier in the day, the PDP president asked the people to stand up to counter BJP's alleged attempts of polarisation and said asked what the difference is between Bangladesh and India.

"Our Hindu brothers are facing oppression in Bangladesh but if we do the same thing with minorities here (in India), then what is the difference? We have such a great country, known worldwide for its secular character," she said.