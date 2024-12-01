Punjab MLA Khaira pushes for law to restrict non-Punjabis from buying agricultural land

CHANDIGARH: Citing the examples of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Congress MLA from Bholath and former Leader of the Opposition, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, has called for the enactment of a law to prevent non-Punjabis from purchasing agricultural land in Punjab.

He argues that the state's demography is changing due to an influx of outsiders buying land and houses in towns, cities, and villages across Punjab.

Speaking to this newspaper, Khaira said it has been nearly two years since he moved a proposal in the Punjab Assembly in January 2023 for a law similar to Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. This provision bars non-Himachalis and non-agriculturists from purchasing agricultural land in the hill state.

“All these states (Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand) have laws that require outsiders to fulfil certain conditions before settling in their territories,” he said. “I am not against people coming to the state or building walls to keep them out, as the US has proposed for Mexicans. But there must be regulations in place.”

Khaira emphasised the urgency of such legislation in Punjab. “It has been almost two years since the bill was introduced in the state assembly. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has sent me letters stating that the bill has been forwarded to the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management for their opinion due to financial implications. This is merely a tactic to delay the implementation of the bill.”

He expressed his concerns about the lack of action, saying, “I believe they are hesitant to reject it outright because they fear backlash. This is a burning issue in Punjab, and people are agitated over why our state government is not enacting laws like those in other states. There have been incidents of crime and law-and-order issues, like the recent killing of two boys in Mohali.”

Khaira highlighted the demographic changes in areas such as Jagatpura village in SAS Nagar district, where the non-Punjabi population has around 8,000 to 9,000 registered votes compared to the original population’s 1,000 votes.

“A few panchayats have passed resolutions banning migrants. Why leave this issue to panchayats when the government has the authority to enact laws?” he asked.

Khaira also accused political parties of inaction due to electoral concerns. “Political parties fear opposing the influx of outsiders because they do not want to alienate this voter base, especially in cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar,” he said.

“Their argument is that our children have migrated to countries like the US and Canada, but those countries also have strict norms and conditions for migrants. The original populations of those countries are not being displaced, unlike in Punjab, where the native population is migrating, leading to a potentially disastrous demographic shift.”

To raise awareness, Khaira announced plans to tour the state and educate people about the importance of the proposed legislation.