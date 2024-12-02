10-year jail term as Rajasthan cabinet clears stringent anti-conversion bill

JAIPUR: The ruling BJP in Rajasthan has decided to introduce a tough law to prevent forced religious conversions in the state. A draft bill, containing several stringent provisions, will be introduced during the upcoming Assembly session.
A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan lal finalised the decision on Saturday.
Deputy CM Dr Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, said that the proposed law would prohibit individuals or institutions from using deceit, pressure, or other coercive means to force someone to change their religion. If a marriage is conducted with the intent of religious conversion, family courts will have the authority to declare such marriages as invalid.
The proposed bill mandates that individuals wishing to voluntarily change their religion must inform the District Collector at least 60 days in advance. This provision aims to ensure transparency and prevent coercion. The District Magistrate will investigate the matter and grant permission only if the conversion is found to be voluntary and free from inducements or any undue influence. The law will classify offences under its purview as non-bailable and cognizable, with penalties of up to 10 years of imprisonment for proven cases of forced conversion.
The bill is likely to include provisions from its own Religious Freedom Bill of 2008, which was passed twice during the Vasundhara Raje government but failed to secure central approval.
Special focus is being given to addressing the issue in tribal areas, where such activities are reportedly prevalent. The bill may include harsh penalties, including imprisonment of 0-10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000, for cases involving children, women, and from SC/STs.
The government is considering making the registration of live-in relationships mandatory. “Rajasthan government is committed to stop illegal religious conversion,” the chief minister posted on X.