10-year jail term as Rajasthan cabinet clears stringent anti-conversion bill

JAIPUR: The ruling BJP in Rajasthan has decided to introduce a tough law to prevent forced religious conversions in the state. A draft bill, containing several stringent provisions, will be introduced during the upcoming Assembly session.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan lal finalised the decision on Saturday.

Deputy CM Dr Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, said that the proposed law would prohibit individuals or institutions from using deceit, pressure, or other coercive means to force someone to change their religion. If a marriage is conducted with the intent of religious conversion, family courts will have the authority to declare such marriages as invalid.