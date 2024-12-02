‘RSS not walking the talk on mosque rows’

NEW DELHI: In light of tensions surrounding Jama Masjid dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and Ajmer shrine in Rajasthan, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the ruling BJP for violating the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 brazenly.
Addressing a ‘Defend the Constitution Rally’ in the capital on Friday, Kharge strongly opposed attempts to order surveys in several mosques to determine if a temple existed there or not. “Taj Mahal, Red Fort, Qutab Minar and Charminar in Hyderabad are built by Muslims. Will you go and demolish them as well?” he said.
The RSS is not walking the talk, said the Congress chief and reminded the BJP of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that they should stop trying to search for a temple under every mosque.
In 2022, Bhagwat asserted that the Sangh was not interested in launching any further agitations after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and there was no need to look for shivlings in mosques now.
“The BJP came to power with the help of RSS. Why don’t they listen to the RSS? A law was made in 1991 to maintain the status quo of religious places before 1947, but you are not following that either. You make the laws and you break them too,” Kharge said.
The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act prohibits changing the character of religious places from how they existed on August 15, 1947.
Kharge saidsecularism is not a rejection of Hinduism but an affirmation of India’s commitment to equal respect for all faiths.
“I am a Hindu by birth, but my commitment to secularism means I seek unity and peace for all, regardless of religion or background,” he said.
Against demolitions
What law stipulates
