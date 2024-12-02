‘RSS not walking the talk on mosque rows’

The RSS is not walking the talk, said the Congress chief and reminded the BJP of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that they should stop trying to search for a temple under every mosque.

In 2022, Bhagwat asserted that the Sangh was not interested in launching any further agitations after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and there was no need to look for shivlings in mosques now.

“The BJP came to power with the help of RSS. Why don’t they listen to the RSS? A law was made in 1991 to maintain the status quo of religious places before 1947, but you are not following that either. You make the laws and you break them too,” Kharge said.