‘Chalo India’: Government deal sweetened for Indians living abroad to boost tourism

NEW DELHI: Indians living abroad may get a rousing welcome at airports during their trip back to the country or priority in immigration clearance as reward under ‘Chalo India’ campaign.
These two options are among some of the alternatives being considered by the Ministry of Tourism under the programme launched last month in London to encourage members of Indian Diaspora to convince their foreign friends and associates to make a visit to India. In return, the visitors will be entitled for a free visa.
“Three-four options to be given as reward under the Chalo India campaign are under consideration. Indians recommending a visit to India to their non-Indians friends and associates will suitably be rewarded if the trip is materialised. Indians on their return may be received at the airport by the ministry representatives,” said officials.
‘Chalo India’ campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no upper limit on the number of foreign friends a diaspora member can encourage, although, the Indian Diaspora is persuaded to invite at least five non-Indian friends to explore the grandeur of Incredible India.
They will earn rewards for each foreign visitor they successfully attract to India. The ministry also developed the ‘Chalo India’ portal where the Indians abroad can register themselves to claim rewards. The website serves as a platform to join the movement, track their contributions, and stay informed about the programme, said officials.
“Indian Diaspora members need to invite at least five persons. A code will be generated for every recommendation to their foreign friends, who will use the same code to get priority Visa free of cost,” said union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.