‘Chalo India’: Government deal sweetened for Indians living abroad to boost tourism

NEW DELHI: Indians living abroad may get a rousing welcome at airports during their trip back to the country or priority in immigration clearance as reward under ‘Chalo India’ campaign.

These two options are among some of the alternatives being considered by the Ministry of Tourism under the programme launched last month in London to encourage members of Indian Diaspora to convince their foreign friends and associates to make a visit to India. In return, the visitors will be entitled for a free visa.

“Three-four options to be given as reward under the Chalo India campaign are under consideration. Indians recommending a visit to India to their non-Indians friends and associates will suitably be rewarded if the trip is materialised. Indians on their return may be received at the airport by the ministry representatives,” said officials.