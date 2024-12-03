Didi to Centre: Seek UN role for peace in Bangladesh

Banerjee said she wished that harmony, fraternal ties and cordial relationship remain between all communities living in Bangladesh and elsewhere. Talking about the arrest of 79 Indian fishermen sometime back for straying into Bangladesh waters, she said, “Our fishermen still remain in their captivity and are yet to be released… When the Bangladesh fishermen had entered into our waters, we ensured their safe return.”

She said it was beyond her purview to comment on bilateral issues between the two nations, as Bengal is only a state in the country’s federal set-up. “However, in the wake of the recent developments and the experience narrated by many people here having relatives and base in Bangladesh, the arrests of people coming over to our side and my conversations with the ISKCON representatives here, has forced me to make this statement on the floor of this House,” she said.