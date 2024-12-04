Jharkhand CM Soren approaches HC against Ranchi court order asking for his appearance

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court against the MP-MLA court order asking him to appear before it on December 4 in connection with the case related to disobeying ED summons.

Notably, the petition filed by Soren for exemption from personal appearance in the complaint case filed by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) against him for not showing up despite eight summons was rejected by the Special MP MLA court on November 25 and he was directed to appear before the court on November 4.

The order was challenged by Soren in the High Court.

The complaint was initially lodged with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court but was transferred to the MP-MLA court on June 3, 2024. The complaint, filed on February 20, 2024 under Section 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), accused Soren of ignoring ED summons.