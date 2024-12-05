Auli ski resort prepares for National Winter Games amid parking concerns

DEHRADUN: The world-renowned Auli ski resort in Uttarakhand is gearing up to host the National Winter Games on New Year's, attracting athletes and tourists from across the globe.

While this mega-event is expected to bring in a significant influx of visitors, boosting the local economy, the district administration is faced with a daunting challenge - parking.

According to administrative sources, the number of tourist vehicles visiting Auli has been increasing annually since 2022. The recent Joshimath land submergence disaster resulted in the closure of the Joshimath-Auli ropeway, leaving road transport as the only means of access to the popular ski resort.

"This situation has further exacerbated the parking challenges faced by local authorities, especially with the Auli chairlift now operational and drawing larger crowds," an official associated with the chairlift stated.

District Magistrate of Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari, acknowledged the issue, stating, "The administration will soon hold a meeting to discuss arrangements for the National Games in Auli. We will devise a plan to provide a permanent solution to the parking problem".

Speaking to TNIE, Deepak Dimri,, Auli chairlift in-charge told, "The chairlift operated by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam has been made operational after maintenance. On its inaugural day back in service, it welcomed 90 visitors who came to experience the breathtaking natural beauty that Auli is renowned for."

The 800-meter-long chairlift transports visitors from Auli to the upper slopes. Dimri further added, "After a trial over the next two days, the 550-meter-long ski lift will also be made operational."

The ski lift is primarily used by participants in winter sports events. The chairlift spans an impressive 800 meters, providing a scenic ride that takes passengers from the base of Auli to the upper slopes, where they can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.