Cyber fraud: CBI raids 10 locations to probe Rs 117 cr embezzlement

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations across Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with probe into a cyber fraud involving embezzlement of `117 crore.

According to CBI officials, the raids were conducted after a case was registered following a complaint from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The CBI FIR alleged that unidentified organised cybercriminals and suspected foreign actors were engaged in systematic financial frauds across India, they said. “The investigation so far has revealed that fraudsters operating from overseas use digital platforms such as websites, WhatsApp and Telegram to target victims in India,” a senior CBI official said.