Farmers' protest march to capital: Police on alert, heavy security at Haryana, Delhi borders

The Delhi Police on Friday tightened security at borders ahead of the Punjab farmers' march to the national capital. A 'jatha' (group) of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border on the Punjab and Haryana border.

The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

A heavy deployment of security personnel has been made on the Haryana side of the Ambala-Delhi border. Haryana has banned mobile internet and bulk SMS in several villages of Ambala district from Dec 6 to Dec 9.

The Ambala district administration has already issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district.

The announcement to start the march towards the national capital came after two attempts by farmer groups under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to reach Delhi in February were stopped by security forces.

The Ambala administration has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, restricting the assembly of five or more persons in the district, and issued notices at the protest site near the Shambhu border.

Ambala authorities ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district. "The government and private schools will remain closed on Friday," District Education Officer Ambala Suresh Kumar said.

A multilayered barricading is already in place at the Shambhu border point -- Rajpura (Punjab)-Ambala (Haryana)-- on National Highway-44.

Water cannons have also been deployed at the Shambhu border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher termed the 101 farmers who will begin the march 'marjeevras', someone willing to die for a cause.