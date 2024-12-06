Hi-tech track monitoring system in all zones soon: Railways minister Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, along Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar, inspected the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday.

The system is installed on Track Recording Cars (TRC) and road-cum-rail inspection vehicles. During the inspection, Vaishnaw announced that the integrated track monitoring system will be implemented across all railway zones to enhance comprehensive track monitoring.

“The initiative aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of the railway network by leveraging advanced technology to improve track inspection and maintenance,” he stated, emphasizing the potential for improved outcomes in the related operational sectors.

Interacting with the media during the inspection, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of adopting modern technology for track maintenance to benefit trackmen and other railway workers.

He noted that the integrated track monitoring system and road-cum-rail inspection vehicles provide real-time data access, making their work more straightforward, secure and effective.

Explaining the system’s capabilities, he said, “ITMS is designed to monitor and record various track parameters in real-time, while running at speeds between 20 and 200 kilometre per hour.”

Additionally, he inspected the road-cum-rail inspection vehicles at the station.