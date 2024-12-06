Hi-tech track monitoring system in all zones soon: Railways minister Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, along Railway Board chairman Satish Kumar, inspected the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS) at New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday.
The system is installed on Track Recording Cars (TRC) and road-cum-rail inspection vehicles. During the inspection, Vaishnaw announced that the integrated track monitoring system will be implemented across all railway zones to enhance comprehensive track monitoring.
“The initiative aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of the railway network by leveraging advanced technology to improve track inspection and maintenance,” he stated, emphasizing the potential for improved outcomes in the related operational sectors.
Interacting with the media during the inspection, Vaishnaw highlighted the significance of adopting modern technology for track maintenance to benefit trackmen and other railway workers.
He noted that the integrated track monitoring system and road-cum-rail inspection vehicles provide real-time data access, making their work more straightforward, secure and effective.
Explaining the system’s capabilities, he said, “ITMS is designed to monitor and record various track parameters in real-time, while running at speeds between 20 and 200 kilometre per hour.”
Additionally, he inspected the road-cum-rail inspection vehicles at the station.
Describing the ITMS, Vaishnaw remarked, “This is a system installed on a track recording car. It has the capability to record and monitor track parameters in the speed range of 20-200 km/h. ITMS combines various technologies to monitor and measure railway track parameters, making rail operations safe and efficient.”
An official elaborated that the ITMS is integrated with the Indian Railways’ Track Management System (TMS), ensuring that reports from each track recording run are accessible via the TMS portal. The official added that during 2022-23 and 2023-24, three ITMS were introduced in Indian Railways. “These track recording cars are part of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation’s fleet of seven TRCs required for mandatory track recording for the annual liability of 2.54 lakh km of track length. This system is extremely helpful for P-way officials as it provides real-time alerts via SMS and emails for immediate attention to track issues,” the source said.
Another official noted that the ITMS incorporates advanced components such as non-contact laser sensors, high-speed cameras, LIDAR, IMU, encoders, accelerometers, and GPS for enhanced efficiency. “The system uses data analytics and integrated software to collect, analyze, and process data from these devices,” the official stated. The inspection was attended by Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Naveen Gulati, Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma, and senior officials from the Railway Board, Northern Railway, and RDSO.