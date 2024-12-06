Indian Navy to commission upgraded stealth missile frigate INS Tushil

NEW DELHI: The combat capability of the Indian Navy is to be upgraded as the Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate.

The commissioning ceremony of the warship christened INS Tushil will be presided over by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as the Chief Guest, which will be taking place at Kaliningrad, Russia, on 09 December. The ceremony will be attended by many high-ranking Russian and Indian government and defence officials.

The Navy on Friday Said, "This 125 metre, 3900 ton ship, packs a lethal punch and is an impressive blend of Russian and Indian cutting edge technologies and best practices in warship construction. The ship's new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and better stability characteristics. With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and (Russia's) Severnoye Design Bureau, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to an impressive 26% and the number of made-in-India systems has more than doubled to 33."

"The ship's construction was closely monitored by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Moscow. The major Indian OEMs involved were BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India and many more," the navy added.

The Indian Navy has announced the commissioning of INS Tushil, an advanced Krivak III class frigate under Project 1135.6. This marks the seventh ship in the series, following three Talwar-class frigates built at the Baltiysky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and three Teg-class ships constructed at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad. However, INS Tushil stands as the first of two upgraded follow-on ships, contracted in October 2016 between the Russian state agency JSC Rosoboronexport, the Indian Navy, and the Government of India.

The Navy highlighted that the frigate is the culmination of relentless efforts by hundreds of shipyard workers and contributions from multiple Russian and Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The ship has undergone extensive trials since January this year, including factory sea trials, state committee trials, and delivery acceptance trials by a dedicated team of Indian specialists. These rigorous tests, which included weapon firings and validations of onboard Russian equipment, demonstrated the ship’s capability to achieve speeds exceeding 30 knots. The Navy confirmed that INS Tushil would arrive in India in near combat-ready condition, prepared to deliver operational effectiveness immediately.

The name "Tushil" translates to "the protector shield," and its crest embodies the concept of "Abhedya Kavacham," meaning impenetrable shield. With the motto "Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel" (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), the ship symbolizes the Indian Navy's steadfast dedication to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

Upon its commissioning, INS Tushil will join the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Often referred to as the "Sword Arm" of the Navy, the Western Fleet plays a crucial role in maritime operations under the Western Naval Command. INS Tushil is poised to rank among the most technologically advanced frigates in the world, showcasing India’s growing naval capabilities.

The Navy emphasized that the frigate not only represents a significant leap in its operational strength but also underscores the enduring partnership between India and Russia. As a state-of-the-art warship, INS Tushil will stand as a beacon of the Navy's commitment to protecting the country's maritime frontiers.