HS Phoolka to join Shiromani Akali Dal amidst calls for strong regional party in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Former Leader of Opposition and ex-AAP MLA, HS Phoolka, a Supreme Court lawyer, has announced his intention to join the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Phoolka stated that he would officially enrol when the party begins its new membership drive, emphasising the need for a strong regional party to address Punjab’s unique issues.

Speaking to this newspaper, Phoolka said, "Punjab needs a strong regional party to address its unique challenges and problems. When I joined AAP, I believed its constitution, based on Swaraj, would allow decisions to be taken at the local level, functioning like a regional party. However, that did not happen. I resigned from the party, and for the last six years, I have stayed out of politics."

Phoolka explained that public pressure and Punjab’s ongoing crisis compelled him to return to active politics. "There is a lot of public pressure on me, and I think the state is going through a crisis. My purpose is not the upcoming elections in Delhi. When I, along with others, joined AAP, it was not with an electoral purpose but to address social issues. Now, my aim remains the same – to find solutions for Punjab's problems and the turmoil it is experiencing. If I wait for the assembly elections, which are two years away, my conscience will not allow it," he said.

Phoolka expressed optimism about SAD's recent restructuring, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen the party. "As Akali Dal is reconstituting, now is the time to join and fortify the party. Previously, I opposed Akali Dal's functioning under Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, the current leadership has acknowledged its past mistakes and apologised, creating a new opportunity to rebuild trust. I am not seeking any designation within the party or planning to contest elections. My focus is solely on fortifying Akali Dal and restoring its original stature," he remarked.

Responding to claims that the recent attack on Sukhbir Badal might have been orchestrated to gain sympathy for the party, Phoolka criticised the Punjab Government.