Southern Naval Command wins Indian Navy's inter-command ocean sailing race

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has clinched its maiden victory in the 2024 Inter-Command Ocean Sailing Race. The SNC team, aboard the sailing vessel INSV Bulbul, was skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran.

Talking to TNIE, Cdr Vikas said, “We had the winds in our favour and our team took full advantage of it. It’s indeed an honour to win the trophy for SNC. I’m certain it will inspire more people at the Command to take up sailing.”

The third edition of the prestigious race, organised by the Ocean Sailing Node under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Institute (INSA), was flagged off from INS Mandovi in Goa on December 2. It featured three 40-foot sailing vessels, namely Bulbul, Kadalpura and Hariyal.

Each sailboat was crewed by eight personnel representing each of the Commands — Western, Southern and Eastern (which also included the Andaman and Nicobar Command). “It was a mixed team comprising men and women officers and sailors, and some of them were Agniveers. We wanted to give equal opportunity to all,” said a Navy official.

The SNC team comprised two women sailors, both of them Agniveers. Commenting on the role they played, Cdr Vikas said, “Though they were very new to sailing, both of them demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, which is not only heartening but also promising for the Navy’s future plans for Agniveers.”