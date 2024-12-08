All set for civic body polls in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is gearing up for the upcoming civic body elections scheduled for 21 December. Voters will decide the fate of five municipal corporations—Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Phagwara—along with 44 municipal councils and by-elections to several other urban civic bodies. The counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

This election marks a significant four-cornered contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri announced that polling for the municipalities will be conducted using electronic voting machines (EVMs), a departure from the recent panchayat elections where ballot papers were used. Filing of nominations begins on Monday, 9 December, with the last date being 12 December.

The scrutiny of nominations will be carried out on 13 December, while 14 December marks the deadline for withdrawal of nominations and the allotment of symbols.

“The five municipal corporations going to the polls are Amritsar, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Ludhiana, and Patiala, spanning a total of 381 wards. With this announcement, the model code of conduct has been imposed in the state. The expenditure limit for candidates contesting these elections has been fixed. For municipal corporations, the limit is Rs 4 lakh, while for municipal councils, it ranges between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3.6 lakh,” Chaudhuri stated.