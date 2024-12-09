NSUI workers detained in Jaipur before PM Modi's visit

JAIPUR: Several NSUI workers were detained here before Prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jaipur for the inaugural ceremony of the Rising Rajasthan investment summit.

NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar and other workers were detained early in the morning and were kept in different police stations.

They were later released after the PM left the city, he said.

Gandhi Nagar SHO Rajkumar said some of the NSUI workers were detained after their call to protest during the PM's visit.

He said that they were later released.