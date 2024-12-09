Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar: Report

Opposition MPs in the INDIA bloc have repeatedly accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of showing bias towards the ruling party. They allege that he frequently interrupts their speeches, restricts debate on important issues, and favours the government during contentious discussions in the Upper House.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that the Opposition was considering a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman. During the Budget Session, Opposition MPs had expressed concerns over the reduced time and space allocated for them to voice their opinions in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition MPs also highlighted instances where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s speeches were repeatedly disrupted, with allegations of his microphone being switched off. They argued that such actions hindered the fair expression of their views.

The Opposition also accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of making personal remarks against members, which they said violated parliamentary rules.