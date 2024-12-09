PM Modi to attend Rising Rajasthan Summit today

JAIPUR: The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 will take place in Jaipur from December 9 to 11, with the Rajasthan government aiming to attract investments and propel the state’s economic growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, with key industrialists attending the opening session.

Central ministers, VVIPs, and over 30 leading industrialists will participate. Gautam Adani and Anand Mahendra will also hold discussions with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on investment opportunities.

The summit has already secured investment proposals worth approximately Rs 25 lakh crore.

Over 4,000 police personnel, including 11 IPS officers, have been deployed to ensure law and order during the summit. International participation is also noteworthy, with countries like Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Brazil, and Venezuela confirming their attendance. Thirteen ambassadors posted in India will be among the 185 state guests and each guest will be assigned a protocol officer.

The summit will feature 12 sessions on topics such tourism sector, titled “Embracing Diversity: Promoting Inclusive Tourism.” These sessions aim to highlight Rajasthan’s investment potential across sectors such as MSMEs, exports, energy, minerals, and tourism.

Bhajanlal Sharma has launched nine new policies to attract investors. These include initiatives for MSMEs, exports, tourism, energy, and minerals, designed to double the state’s economy. The summit comes less than a year into Sharma’s tenure, reflecting his government’s proactive approach toward economic development.

However, challenges lie ahead as similar events in the past — Investment Rajasthan during the Ashok Gehlot government and Resurgent Rajasthan under Vasundhara Raje — yielded limited success in implementing signed MOUs. Ensuring the execution of the proposed investments remains a crucial test for the Sharma-government.