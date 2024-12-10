Laos cyber slavery case: NIA arrests key absconding accused Kamran Haider

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding accused Kamran Haider as part of its probe into Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Haider was nabbed with the active support of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, the officials said, adding that his arrest marked a significant breakthrough in the case, as it would help the agency in dismantling the international human trafficking syndicate.

Along with co-accused, Haider was directly involved in arranging flight tickets and documents for the victims, and in facilitating their illegal border crossings, with the help of contacts in the Golden Triangle Region, the officials alleged.

Earlier in October this year the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Haider and four others in the case, relating to a well-organised network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities.