PM Modi pitches Rising Rajasthan to investors

JAIPUR: Inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the immense potential of the desert state acts as a magnet for investments. He praised the state’s unique ability to adapt and grow, even in challenging conditions.

“Rajasthan has a unique quality of learning and enhancing its own capabilities. It is because of this spirit that even in its sandy dunes, trees bear fruits.”

The PM praised the Rajasthan government, led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, for its proactive approach to development. Highlighting the ‘R factor’ associated with the state, Modi said, “Rajasthan is not only rising but also reliable. It is receptive and knows how to refine itself with time. Rajasthan symbolises resilience and the ability to create new opportunities. Today, the people of Rajasthan have formed a responsive and reformative government with a huge majority.”

The PM highlighted the achievements of his government with captains of industry, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal and Anand Mahindra, hailing Modi’s leadership. The PM said the world’s investors are upbeat about India as an investment destination, and the country’s economic success has showcased the true power of democracy, demography, digital data, and delivery.