PM Modi pitches Rising Rajasthan to investors

JAIPUR: Inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the immense potential of the desert state acts as a magnet for investments. He praised the state’s unique ability to adapt and grow, even in challenging conditions.
“Rajasthan has a unique quality of learning and enhancing its own capabilities. It is because of this spirit that even in its sandy dunes, trees bear fruits.”
The PM praised the Rajasthan government, led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, for its proactive approach to development. Highlighting the ‘R factor’ associated with the state, Modi said, “Rajasthan is not only rising but also reliable. It is receptive and knows how to refine itself with time. Rajasthan symbolises resilience and the ability to create new opportunities. Today, the people of Rajasthan have formed a responsive and reformative government with a huge majority.”
The PM highlighted the achievements of his government with captains of industry, including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal and Anand Mahindra, hailing Modi’s leadership. The PM said the world’s investors are upbeat about India as an investment destination, and the country’s economic success has showcased the true power of democracy, demography, digital data, and delivery.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje said, “Industrialists have shown their faith in Rajasthan. The Prime Minister has laid out a blueprint, and I believe this is just the beginning. With sustained efforts, Rajasthan will reach new heights.”
In his welcome address, CM Sharma announced that the government had already signed MoUs worth `35 lakh crore ahead of the event. The first day of the summit has seen MoUs signed for investment proposals worth `30 lakh crore. Sharma assured that these investments would directly benefit the people.
He added, “We organised this summit in the first year of our government to ensure these investments materialize on the ground in four years.” Shama said his government’s target was to double Rajasthan’s gross state domestic product to $350 billion in five years.
The opposition Congress raised concerns about the actual implementation of these agreements. Former CM Ashok Gehlot said, “The arrival of industrialists and their signing of MoUs is one thing, but translating these into ground-level investments is another.”