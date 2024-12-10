Row over HC judge’s remarks on UCC, ‘India will run as per wishes of majority’

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav’s statements on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have sparked outrage in political circles and social media.
The main aim of the UCC was to promote social harmony, gender equality, and secularism, Justice Yadav said while addressing a convention of the Legal Cell and High Court Unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Library Hall of the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj on Sunday. He stated that the country would run as per the wishes of the “Bahusankhayak” (majority) and that the UCC would soon become a reality.
Justice Yadav said that if the country was one, the Constitution was one, and the people were one then why couldn’t the law be one, while mooting the idea for a UCC.
“I have no hesitation in saying that this is Hindustan… this country would function as per the wishes of the bahusankhyak (majority)... This is the Law,” Justice Yadav said.
“… Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted,” he said. “In our country where women are recognised as goddesses in the Shastras and the Vedas, you can’t claim the right to have four wives, perform Halala, or practice Triple Talaq.”
Justice Yadav attended the event where Waqf law, reasons and prevention of religious conversion were discussed. According to the VHP programme, Justice Dinesh Pathak, another judge of the Allahabad High Court, was slated to inaugurate the event by “lighting of lamps and blessings”.
Justice Yadav addressed the topic — “Uniform Civil Code: A Constitutional Necessity” — saying his colleagues advised him to exercise caution while speaking on UCC, to which he said: “I am a judge of this high court, but I am also a citizen of this country, and I will say whatever is appropriate for a citizen and for this country”.
Politicians, advocates and civil society called out Justice Yadav’s statements as a direct attack on the Constitution.
SP leader Ramgopal Yadav brought in the RSS into the row sparked by the judge. “RSS has always been like that, they can do anything to get to the Supreme Court,” he said.
CPM, TMC and Asadudduin Owaisi’s AIMIM condemned Justice Yadav’s remarks and labelled them divisive. They said his statements were inappropriate for a judge and reignited debates on judicial propriety.
Former MP and CPM Polit bureau member Brinda Karat has written to Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna expressing grave concerns over speech made by Justice Yadav.