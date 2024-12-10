Row over HC judge’s remarks on UCC, ‘India will run as per wishes of majority’

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav’s statements on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) have sparked outrage in political circles and social media.

The main aim of the UCC was to promote social harmony, gender equality, and secularism, Justice Yadav said while addressing a convention of the Legal Cell and High Court Unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Library Hall of the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj on Sunday. He stated that the country would run as per the wishes of the “Bahusankhayak” (majority) and that the UCC would soon become a reality.

Justice Yadav said that if the country was one, the Constitution was one, and the people were one then why couldn’t the law be one, while mooting the idea for a UCC.

“I have no hesitation in saying that this is Hindustan… this country would function as per the wishes of the bahusankhyak (majority)... This is the Law,” Justice Yadav said.

“… Only what benefits the welfare and happiness of the majority will be accepted,” he said. “In our country where women are recognised as goddesses in the Shastras and the Vedas, you can’t claim the right to have four wives, perform Halala, or practice Triple Talaq.”

Justice Yadav attended the event where Waqf law, reasons and prevention of religious conversion were discussed. According to the VHP programme, Justice Dinesh Pathak, another judge of the Allahabad High Court, was slated to inaugurate the event by “lighting of lamps and blessings”.