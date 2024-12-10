Rs 100 bribe, Sanjay Gandhi ‘legacy’ in Gujarat sterilisation potboiler

AHMEDABAD: A day filled with controversy unfolded in Gujarat as several political storms emerged over the sterilization issue. The situation began with a controversial remark from Dr. Ghanshyam Gadhvi, an Additional Health Officer in Mehsana, who made an “indecent” reference to the late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, brother of former PM late Rajiv Gandhi.

Gadhvi also claimed that the government sets targets for sterilizations, a statement that was dismissed by the state health minister.

While speaking to the media on Monday, the health officer stated, “We do not want to conduct the sterilization campaign like Sanjay Gandhi did.”