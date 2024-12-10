Rs 100 bribe, Sanjay Gandhi ‘legacy’ in Gujarat sterilisation potboiler

AHMEDABAD: A day filled with controversy unfolded in Gujarat as several political storms emerged over the sterilization issue. The situation began with a controversial remark from Dr. Ghanshyam Gadhvi, an Additional Health Officer in Mehsana, who made an “indecent” reference to the late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, brother of former PM late Rajiv Gandhi.
Gadhvi also claimed that the government sets targets for sterilizations, a statement that was dismissed by the state health minister.
While speaking to the media on Monday, the health officer stated, “We do not want to conduct the sterilization campaign like Sanjay Gandhi did.”
He emphasised, “Our approach is based on consent and cou seling. If someone voluntarily comes forward and requests sterilization, we proceed only then. No procedure is done without explicit consent.”
In response to his comments, the Congress party staged protests against Gadhvi and the government, escalating the situation further. Protesters raised slogans against him and submitted a memorandum to the District Development Officer, demanding his resignation. District Congress President Hasmukhbhai criticized Gadhvi, claiming he was using Sanjay Gandhi’s name as a face-saving tactic while failing to address alleged false sterilization cases under his supervision.
In a related statement, Gadhvi reiterated that the government sets sterilization targets, further fueling the ongoing controversy. “Yes, targets are assigned,” he said.
“In Sabarkantha alone, over 375 sterilizations were carried out, which surpassed the target. Similar targets are set across Gujarat because employees do not work effectively without them.”
State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel strongly r jected claims of a sterilization scam, stating, “Sterilization is not a scam. We do not set any goals or targets for officers, ensuring they are not pressured to meet them. It is entirely voluntary.” However, an incident of forced sterilization emerged in Mehsana on December 5.
A 31-year-old unmarried man from Navi Sedhavi village was sterilized without his consent. He, who was scheduled to marry in a month, was allegedly lured by a health worker using Rs 100 worth of alcohol and taken to Adalaj for the procedure.