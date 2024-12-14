Institutional challenges emerge out due to erosion of dialogues: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President and Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, on Saturday said that institutional challenges often emerge out from the erosion of meaningful dialogues and authentic expression.

Dhankhar now faces a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties and has been accused of partiality in his role as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking at the 50th Foundation Day of the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS), Dhankhar reflected on the challenges faced by institutions, attributing many to the decline of meaningful dialogue.

He said, “Today’s institutional challenges from within and without often stem from the erosion of meaningful dialogues and authentic expression. Both outpouring of expressing and meaningful dialogues are priceless jewels of democracy. Expression and communication complement each other. Harmony between the two is the key to success”.

Highlighting the significance of core democratic values, he stated, “Democracy thrives not just on systems, but on core values. It has to be centered on the delicate balance of expression and dialogue. These twin forces, expression and dialogue, shape democratic vitality.”