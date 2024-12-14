Institutional challenges emerge out due to erosion of dialogues: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President and Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, on Saturday said that institutional challenges often emerge out from the erosion of meaningful dialogues and authentic expression.
Dhankhar now faces a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties and has been accused of partiality in his role as chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Speaking at the 50th Foundation Day of the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS), Dhankhar reflected on the challenges faced by institutions, attributing many to the decline of meaningful dialogue.
He said, “Today’s institutional challenges from within and without often stem from the erosion of meaningful dialogues and authentic expression. Both outpouring of expressing and meaningful dialogues are priceless jewels of democracy. Expression and communication complement each other. Harmony between the two is the key to success”.
Highlighting the significance of core democratic values, he stated, “Democracy thrives not just on systems, but on core values. It has to be centered on the delicate balance of expression and dialogue. These twin forces, expression and dialogue, shape democratic vitality.”
Dhankhar lauded India’s democratic journey, describing it as an example of how diversity and a vast demographic base can propel progress. “As we chart our path forward, we must recognise that democratic health and economic productivity are inseparable partners in national development”, he observed.
He also emphasised the detrimental effects of ego, urging individuals to master self-control. “The ego in us is irrepressible. We have to work very hard to control our ego. Ego serves no one, but damages most the person who possesses it,” he cautioned.
Addressing the evolving needs of the civil service, Dhankhar stressed the importance of adapting to rapid technological and societal transformations, urging future civil servants to be tech-savvy and proactive.
“We are at the cusp of no less than another industrial revolution. Digital technologies have invaded us. Modern civil servants must be tech-savvy, facilitators of change, transcending traditional administrative boundaries," he said.
"Service remains our cornerstone. Your roles as administrators, financial advisors, regulators and auditors must evolve to meet tomorrow's challenges,” he added.
He emphasised that this evolution calls for a transition from traditional service delivery methods to advanced solutions. Nation-building, he asserted, demands greater responsibility to fulfill the vision of a Vikshit-Bharat (developed India) by 2047.
He advised civil servants to focus on bridging the digital divide through innovative financial strategies for rural technology adoption. With India possessing the world’s largest youth population, Dhankhar highlighted the immense opportunities presented by its demographic dividend.
“Your digital initiatives must harness this young talent pool through skilled development and digital entrepreneurship,” he asserted.