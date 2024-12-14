Three Arunachal school students die as overhead water tank collapses, principal among six held

GUWAHATI: Three students of a private school in Arunachal Pradesh died while two other students were grievously injured when an overhead water tank collapsed on them while they were playing during school hours on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the St. Alphonsa School at Naharlagun in Papum Pare district at around 9 am. The police apprehended the school building owner, principal and four wardens.

The deceased were identified as Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol and Marsu Dubi, all Class 9 students.

The injured, Toko Dolum (Class 8) and Licha Butum (Class 6) were admitted at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun.

Licha fractured his legs. As he was lying on his hospital bed ahead of surgery, his father requested the authorities to initiate stringent actions against the school principal, management and others responsible for the incident. “The incident happened due to their negligence,” the father said.