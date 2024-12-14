Three Arunachal school students die as overhead water tank collapses, principal among six held

GUWAHATI: Three students of a private school in Arunachal Pradesh died while two other students were grievously injured when an overhead water tank collapsed on them while they were playing during school hours on Saturday.
The incident occurred at the St. Alphonsa School at Naharlagun in Papum Pare district at around 9 am. The police apprehended the school building owner, principal and four wardens.
The deceased were identified as Ekam Bagang, Rei Dol and Marsu Dubi, all Class 9 students.
The injured, Toko Dolum (Class 8) and Licha Butum (Class 6) were admitted at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun.
Licha fractured his legs. As he was lying on his hospital bed ahead of surgery, his father requested the authorities to initiate stringent actions against the school principal, management and others responsible for the incident. “The incident happened due to their negligence,” the father said.
Apprehending trouble, the authorities deployed security personnel to the school.
Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo urged the public to remain calm and maintain peace as the authorities were conducting a “thorough and impartial investigation into this unfortunate tragedy.
”He said all efforts were being made to ensure justice for the victims and their families. He added that the post-mortem examinations were underway.
Sub-divisional police officer Rishi Longdo told the media a case was registered based on two complaints.
“It is only after investigation that we will get to know what material was used in building the water tank, its capacity, holding strength,” he said.
“It is a case of negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The parents of the students visited the site of the mishap. They want the case to be investigated properly. They are cooperating with us,” Longdo said.