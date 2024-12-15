Setback for Uttarakhand as approval for state assembly project revoked

DEHRADUN: In a significant blow to Uttarakhand, the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment has withdrawn its in-principle approval for the establishment of the state assembly, secretariat, and departmental headquarters in the Raipur area of Dehradun, which currently serves as the temporary capital.
The Uttarakhand government must now draft a new proposal after the cancellation of its earlier initiative from 2016. Official sources report that the state had already deposited over Rs 24 crore with the central government in anticipation of the project.
The central government halted the project, citing prolonged indecision and inadequate coordination among various government departments. An official statement remarked, “The lack of cohesive planning has hindered progress, necessitating a fresh proposal from the state.”
The plan to construct an assembly and secretariat in Dehradun dates back to 2012 when the Uttarakhand government identified 59.90 hectares of land in the Raipur area. In 2016, the state deposited approximately ₹8.50 crore as Net Present Value (NPV) with the central government, which then granted in-principle approval for the project.
According to Vinod Kumar Suman, the nodal officer for the initiative and Secretary of Revenue for the Uttarakhand government, “The proposal for the land transfer has been restructured. It will soon be uploaded onto the portal. Following that, decisions regarding the subsequent processes will be made at the appropriate levels.”
Revenue Department sources revealed, “In this context, Rs 15 crore has been deposited into the Government of India’s CAMPA fund for the proposed new assembly site under the Elephant Corridor (Wildlife Mitigation Plan). Additionally, further amounts have been deposited under various heads. In total, over Rs 24 crore has been provided to the central government on behalf of the state.”
Despite this substantial financial contribution, the central government’s rejection of the proposal marks a considerable setback for the state government. Bharat Singh, a local resident of Thano, shared his concerns, saying, “The suspension of land transactions has severely affected business activities in this region.”
The decision also faces opposition from state activists following the declaration of Gairsain as the summer capital of Uttarakhand. Substantial funds have already been invested in developing the assembly building in Gairsain. Critics argue that the proposed budget for a new assembly building in Dehradun, which is expected to reach hundreds of crores, is an unnecessary expenditure.