Setback for Uttarakhand as approval for state assembly project revoked

DEHRADUN: In a significant blow to Uttarakhand, the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment has withdrawn its in-principle approval for the establishment of the state assembly, secretariat, and departmental headquarters in the Raipur area of Dehradun, which currently serves as the temporary capital.

The Uttarakhand government must now draft a new proposal after the cancellation of its earlier initiative from 2016. Official sources report that the state had already deposited over Rs 24 crore with the central government in anticipation of the project.

The central government halted the project, citing prolonged indecision and inadequate coordination among various government departments. An official statement remarked, “The lack of cohesive planning has hindered progress, necessitating a fresh proposal from the state.”

The plan to construct an assembly and secretariat in Dehradun dates back to 2012 when the Uttarakhand government identified 59.90 hectares of land in the Raipur area. In 2016, the state deposited approximately ₹8.50 crore as Net Present Value (NPV) with the central government, which then granted in-principle approval for the project.