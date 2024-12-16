NBPDCL won first prize in India's National Energy Conservation Awards-2024

NEW DELHI: North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) won the first prize in India's National Energy Conservation Awards-2024 for excellent energy conservation works done in the DISCOM sector under the category of institutions.

Senior IAS officer Dr Nilesh Deore, who is the MD of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, received this prestigious award from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vigyan Bhawan here on Saturday.

"This award reflects the organisation's exceptional efforts and achievements in advancing energy conservation and sustainability", the Ministry of Power cited it while inviting Dr Nilesh Deore for this country's prestige award.

While speaking to TNIE, he said that North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, Patna has left many private units working in this sector behind in achieving excellence in its services.

"The SEVA_NBPDC has been awarded with the National Award for the Best Discom by the Ministry of Power (MoP). Over the past six months, we have successfully installed 16 lakh smart meters, covering 30% of our consumer base, marking a significant step toward digitalization and efficiency in power distribution", Deore said.

He further said that we transformed the financial performance of the Discom, achieving a profit of Rs 240 crore in the first eight months of this financial year. This turnaround was especially significant as the department started the year with a Rs 340 crore loss at the end of the first quarter(June).

"Winning this award by a state like Bihar which once was called the 'power starved ' state to become a 'power sufficient state', is an encouraging feat to other states", said a senior official here on the sideline of this ceremony.

The Energy Conservation Day is held every year on December 14 in Delhi to promote and recognise achievements in the power sectors across the country. This award is given to many categories such as industry, transport, building, institutions etc.