No hate speeches delivered during Mahapanchayat: State to Uttarakhand HC on Uttarkashi mosque row

DEHRADUN: In the ongoing dispute over the legitimacy of a mosque in Uttarkashi, the state has informed the Uttarakhand High Court that no hate speeches were delivered during the recent Mahapanchayat.
Authorities emphasized that the event was conducted peacefully and that communal harmony is being upheld in the town.
In contrast, the petitioners have stated, "The mosque has been established for over 55 years, and we have the authenticity to prove it." Meanwhile, they have requested additional time from the High Court to present documentation verifying that the mosque is under the jurisdiction of the Waqf. They also seek to provide evidence that hate speeches were made during the recent Mahapanchayat.
Speaking to TNIE, Ishtiyak Ahmed, president of the Jama Masjid Committee in Uttarkashi, voiced grave concerns about potential external pressures that could still exert influence even after the Mahapanchayat.
"We are deeply concerned that external pressures may influence the administration's decisions," stated Ahmed. He emphasized the mosque's legal standing, asserting, "Our mosque is legally recognized, and we will not passively allow any attempts to undermine it."
The state government's submission was presented before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit by Additional Government Advocate J.S. Virk on Monday, during the latest hearing of a petition seeking protection for the mosque located on Bhatwari Road.
The petitioner's counsel claimed that hate speeches were made against the Muslim community at the Mahapanchayat, violating the Supreme Court's directives.
The High Court had previously directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Uttarkashi to "maintain law and order in the vicinity of the mosque" and keep the court informed of the situation. The mosque's legitimacy has become a contentious issue, with right-wing organizations asserting that "the structure is illegal."