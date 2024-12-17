No hate speeches delivered during Mahapanchayat: State to Uttarakhand HC on Uttarkashi mosque row

DEHRADUN: In the ongoing dispute over the legitimacy of a mosque in Uttarkashi, the state has informed the Uttarakhand High Court that no hate speeches were delivered during the recent Mahapanchayat.

Authorities emphasized that the event was conducted peacefully and that communal harmony is being upheld in the town.

In contrast, the petitioners have stated, "The mosque has been established for over 55 years, and we have the authenticity to prove it." Meanwhile, they have requested additional time from the High Court to present documentation verifying that the mosque is under the jurisdiction of the Waqf. They also seek to provide evidence that hate speeches were made during the recent Mahapanchayat.

Speaking to TNIE, Ishtiyak Ahmed, president of the Jama Masjid Committee in Uttarkashi, voiced grave concerns about potential external pressures that could still exert influence even after the Mahapanchayat.