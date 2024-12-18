Omar to meet Shah in Delhi today to discuss statehood restoration

SRINAGAR: Nearly two months after the passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on restoration of statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital for the second time on Wednesday. During the meeting, Omar is expected to discuss restoring statehood status to J&K and clarity on Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) in the Union Territory.
“Omar Abdullah would discuss early restoration of statehood to J&K with the home minister in New Delhi on Wednesday,” sources in the National Conference said.
The Omar government in its first cabinet meeting on October 19 passed the resolution calling for restoration of statehood in its original form. The resolution, which was cleared by Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha, has authorised the CM to take up the matter with PM Modi for restoration of statehood.
The NC had termed last month’s meetings between Omar and the PM as “very positive”. Tanvir Sadiq, NC legislator, said after the CM’s positive talks in Delhi, the government is hopeful of early restoration of statehood to J&K. “However, the time and choosing will be that of the Centre,” he said.
In absence of TBR, there is confusion on governance with bureaucrats being confused over dual power centres. Omar said, “A dual power centre system is never going to work. J&K is a strategic region bordering China and Pakistan.”
In absence of TBR, Sinha has recently overruled the CM’s decision of banning re-employment and extension to the Vice Chancellor of SKUAST- K and Jammu University.