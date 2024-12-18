Omar to meet Shah in Delhi today to discuss statehood restoration

SRINAGAR: Nearly two months after the passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on restoration of statehood, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital for the second time on Wednesday. During the meeting, Omar is expected to discuss restoring statehood status to J&K and clarity on Transaction of Business Rules (TBR) in the Union Territory.

“Omar Abdullah would discuss early restoration of statehood to J&K with the home minister in New Delhi on Wednesday,” sources in the National Conference said.

The Omar government in its first cabinet meeting on October 19 passed the resolution calling for restoration of statehood in its original form. The resolution, which was cleared by Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha, has authorised the CM to take up the matter with PM Modi for restoration of statehood.