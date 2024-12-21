‘Meaningful debate vs destructive disruption’

NEW DELHI: The Winter Session of the Rajya Sabha concluded on December 20, barely recording a productivity of 40 per cent, much of the time spent on the Opposition’s attempts to remove Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar from office, accusing him of bias.

Dhankhar adjourned the House sine die but not before urging members to choose between “meaningful debate” and “destructive disruption”.

He reproached the trend of publicising notices through the media before parliamentary consideration and taking recourse to Rule 267, saying they are “under institutional dignity”.