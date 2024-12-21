Your cuppa is healthy, US FDA finally agrees

GUWAHATI: With the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognising tea from the Camellia sinensis plant is a healthy beverage, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) raised a toast to it.
On December 19, the FDA issued a rule to update the “healthy” nutrient content claim to help consumers identify foods that are particularly useful as the foundation of a diet that is consistent with dietary recommendations.
“Fantastic news for the tea industry,” said Peter F Goggi, president of Tea Association of the USA. “Tea is now officially recognized as a healthy beverage and tea can now claim this descriptor.”
Bidyananda Barkakoty, adviser to NETA and former vice chairman of Tea Board of India, too expressed joy. “We are happy to know that tea derived from Camellia sinensis has got this recognition. Research worldwide has found the health benefits of drinking tea,” Barkakoty said terming it a “wonder drink”.
The NETA urged the Centre to promote tea as a “healthy, lifestyle and wellness” beverage. Dipanjal Deka, secretary of Tea Association of India, Assam branch, said, “Ours is camellia assamica (Assam bush). I think the recognition is for tea in general. In any case, it is scientifically proven that tea has health benefits,” he added.
The FDA said, “We agree that tea is derived from the plant Camellia sinensis…We previously recognized that green tea is made from Camellia sinensis in our response to a qualified health claim petition regarding the relationship between green tea and certain cancers.”
“We do not have information to determine whether herbal infusions should qualify for the ‘healthy’ claim. We, therefore, extend automatic qualification for the ‘healthy’ claim to tea—and not to herbal infusions.”