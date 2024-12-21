Your cuppa is healthy, US FDA finally agrees

GUWAHATI: With the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognising tea from the Camellia sinensis plant is a healthy beverage, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) raised a toast to it.

On December 19, the FDA issued a rule to update the “healthy” nutrient content claim to help consumers identify foods that are particularly useful as the foundation of a diet that is consistent with dietary recommendations.

“Fantastic news for the tea industry,” said Peter F Goggi, president of Tea Association of the USA. “Tea is now officially recognized as a healthy beverage and tea can now claim this descriptor.”