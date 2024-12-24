200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains in line

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is preparing to launch 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains following the success of its chair car trains, which have reportedly received positive feedbacks in the regions they are running through. A senior railway official said that the first rake of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains has been rolled out for simulation testing. “The production of 10 sleeper trains is currently underway as part of the broader plan to introduce 200 such trains,” the official said.

The first prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper rake, manufactured by BEML, was rolled out from the Integral Coach Factory after its quality standards were checked in Chennai for field and simulation trials. “At present, the loaded simulation trials of the Vande Bharat sleeper train are being conducted to assess its performance at speeds of 130 kmph and 180 kmph under varying conditions,” official added.