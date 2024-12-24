Army’s equine, canine unit falls short on training, animal transport use: CAG

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) fell short of achieving half of its training objectives and failed to fully utilise its Animal Transport (AT) Units, revealed a recent audit conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the defence services.

The RVC, headed by the Director General, is responsible for breeding, training and managing health of the entire equine and canine population in the Indian Army. The CAG’s audit report, covering the period from 2018-19 to 2020-21, was presented in the winter session of Parliament last week.