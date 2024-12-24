Congress takes on AAP: Veteran Farhad Suri to challenge Sisodia in Jangpura

NEW DELHI: The Congress party has fielded veteran leader and former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri against AAP stalwart and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Jangpura assembly constituency. This development sets the stage for a high-stakes battle in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The announcement came late Tuesday evening with the release of Congress's second list of 26 candidates. The party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) finalized the names during a meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders participating via video conference.

In another key contest, Jitender Kumar Kochar will take on AAP’s Somnath Bharti in the Malviya Nagar constituency. Bharti has held the seat for three consecutive terms, making it a crucial battleground for Congress’s revival efforts.

Among other notable candidates, Rajesh Lilothia has been fielded for the Seemapuri seat, Asim Ahmed for Matia Mahal, and Devender Sehrawat for Bijwasan.

The grand old party is also considering former MLA and All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba to contest against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency.

Lamba, a former AAP member, previously won the Chandni Chowk seat under the AAP banner but later switched to Congress. Her potential contest with Atishi promises to be a closely watched fight given their shared political history.

The first list, released last Thursday, included 21 names, notably featuring former MP Sandeep Dikshit, who is set to take on AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. This sets up a direct contest between Dikshit and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, a significant battle in the upcoming elections.

Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin, the Congress’s Delhi in-charge, emphasized that the second list was finalized after extensive deliberations. "The screening committee had already reviewed candidates, and the CEC provided a detailed, seat-specific analysis. Most seats have been cleared, and the remaining names will be announced soon," he said.

With the inclusion of seasoned leaders and high-profile candidates, Congress is aiming to mount a formidable challenge against the Aam Aadmi Party, signaling its intent to regain lost ground in Delhi politics.