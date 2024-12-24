Nation

Saurashtra Express derails near Surat, none injured

Train traffic on the route was not affected as an extra loop line was available.
Image used for representational purposes only.
MUMBAI: The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed on Tuesday afternoon at Kim station, 27 km from Surat in Gujarat, said an official.

Four wheels of the non-passenger coach next to the engine derailed at 3.32 pm as the train (number 19015) was leaving the station on its way to Porbandar, said Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek.

"There was no injury or harm caused to any passenger or railway staff," he said.

Train traffic on the route was not affected as an extra loop line was available, the PRO added.

