UP plans crash course on RTI Act at Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025

LUCKNOW: Introducing new features to the Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to sensitise the visitors about the Right to Information on the sands of Sangam. The initiative aims at empowering the devotees and visitors with the easy accessibility to information about their rights.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who took a stock of the preparedness for the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Monday, urged the people to collaborate in making this event a resounding success through their high standards of hospitality.

Mahakumbh will commence on January 13 and continue till February 26, 2025.