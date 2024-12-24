UP plans crash course on RTI Act at Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025

LUCKNOW: Introducing new features to the Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to sensitise the visitors about the Right to Information on the sands of Sangam. The initiative aims at empowering the devotees and visitors with the easy accessibility to information about their rights.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who took a stock of the preparedness for the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Monday, urged the people to collaborate in making this event a resounding success through their high standards of hospitality.
Mahakumbh will commence on January 13 and continue till February 26, 2025.
All Information Commissioners (ICs), including Chief Information Commission, of Uttar Pradesh will be present at Mahakumbh to sensitize devotees over various aspects of RTI. Moreover, the pilgrims will also be introduced to digital methods for accessing information.
They will engage with the devotees to discuss steps that can be taken to enhance the effective use of the RTI. In consonance with the PM and Adityanath’s call for a digital Mahakumbh, the Information Commission of Uttar Pradesh has stepped in to take the campaign forward.
A special camp will be set up in Mahakumbh Mela area, where digital experts will guide devotees on RTI and how to access it through platforms such as Google, Facebook, X, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Information Commissioner Virendra Singh Vats said that the RTI was a powerful tool for creating a corruption-free environment in the state. “Efforts are, therefore, being made to ensure that the rights of common citizens are protected and that the devotees attending the Mahakumbh are made aware of the same,” he stated.
He added that for the first time efforts on such a large scale were being made to educate devotees about their rights at Mahakumbh. “Every bit of information related to the RTI would be disseminated to the public, and there would be discussions in which the Information Commissioners would be engaging with the public,” added Vats.
Meanwhile, Adityanath called upon the people of Prayagraj showcase the outstanding hospitality during Mahakumbh which was not merely a religious congregation but also an exceptional opportunity for branding country’s prosperous cultural heritage.