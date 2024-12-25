Jammu and Kashmir government on car buying spree, acquires 8 for Omar

SRINAGAR: After purchasing 90 new Mahindra Scorpio vehicles for the 90 newly-elected MLAs of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the Omar Abdullah government would purchase eight Toyota Fortuner vehicles for the Chief Minister’s use. The Omar government, which took the oath of office on October 16, has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 3.04 crore for the purchase of eight new Toyota Fortuner vehicles for the CM.

Four Toyota Fortuner (4×2 AT) vehicles would be purchased for the CM’s use in Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 136 lakh. Similarly, four Toyota Fortuner (4×4 AT) vehicles priced at Rs 42 lakh per vehicle, amounting to Rs 168 lakh, would be bought for CM’s use in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. “The funds are non-transferable and must be fully utilized before March 31, 2025,” reads an official order issued by Secretary to Government Transport Department, Niraj Kumar on December 20.

The director of State Motor Garage has been tasked with reflecting the expenditures in the revised estimates for 2024-25 and furnishing utilization certificates within the stipulated time frame.

In the first-ever Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation, NC swept the polls by winning 42 out of 90 Assembly seats, while BJP emerged as the second largest party with 29 seats, all from Jammu.

Of the 90 MLAs elected to J&K Assembly, BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passed away last month, while CM Abdullah, who won from two seats – Budgam and Ganderbal – has retained Ganderbal’s seat. As per 2015 J&K State Car Policy of Transport department, the Chief Minister and ministers are entitled to Sedans and SUVs worth upto Rs 15 lakh.

The Director, Motor Garages, J&K, was directed to oversee the procurement of 90 Mahindra Scorpios through the Government e-Marketplace portal, following the General Financial Rules 2017.