Raghubar Das resigns as Odisha Governor; set to rejoin active politics

RANCHI: In an expected move, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das finally resigned from his post on Tuesday sparking. It was being expected since long that he will return to active politics after resigning from the post of Odisha Governor.

Earlier on September 11, Das had changed colour of the profile picture of Odisha Governor Raghunar Das on X and Facebook, sparking speculations over his return to Jharkhand politics once again. Interestingly, Das changed the frame of his profile picture on social media platforms to green and saffron for some time, but as soon as it went viral on social media, it was replaced with the earlier photograph.

It was largely believed in the political circles that Das might contest from his old seat Jamshedpur East in the recently held Assembly elections, but to some unknown reasons the idea was postponed and his daughter-in-law was fielded from there.

According to the press communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President of India has officially accepted Raghubar Das’ resignation. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the current Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as his successor in Odisha.