Raghubar Das resigns as Odisha Governor; set to rejoin active politics

RANCHI: In an expected move, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das finally resigned from his post on Tuesday sparking. It was being expected since long that he will return to active politics after resigning from the post of Odisha Governor.
Earlier on September 11, Das had changed colour of the profile picture of Odisha Governor Raghunar Das on X and Facebook, sparking speculations over his return to Jharkhand politics once again. Interestingly, Das changed the frame of his profile picture on social media platforms to green and saffron for some time, but as soon as it went viral on social media, it was replaced with the earlier photograph.
It was largely believed in the political circles that Das might contest from his old seat Jamshedpur East in the recently held Assembly elections, but to some unknown reasons the idea was postponed and his daughter-in-law was fielded from there.
According to the press communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President of India has officially accepted Raghubar Das’ resignation. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the current Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as his successor in Odisha.
Sources close to Das claimed that holding a gubernatorial position did not align with Das’ political career. He expressed his desire to quit from the post and return to active politics, they said. However, it still remains unclear about the role he will be given by the BJP leadership. There are speculations that he might return to Jharkhand BJP to rejuvenate the state unit, which has been struggling since its humiliating defeat in the assembly elections.
Raghubar Das was appointed Governor of Odisha on October 18, 2023, after the BJP’s loss in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections. That defeat was largely attributed to discontent among tribal voters, reportedly caused by the Das-led government’s move to amend the CNT/SPT Acts.
The BJP’s move to send Das to Odisha was seen as an effort to give Babulal Marandi a free hand in Jharkhand after Marandi merged his party, the JVM, with the BJP in 2020. Despite these efforts, Marandi was unable to reclaim power from the JMM-led coalition in the 2024 elections.
Following the BJP’s poor performance in the recent assembly elections, there is a growing demand within sections of the party to consolidate support among the 74% of non-tribal voters in Jharkhand. Tribals, who make up 26% of the state’s population, largely backed the JMM-led coalition in the elections.