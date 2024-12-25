Serial killer in Punjab lures 11 victims with lifts and sexual acts, wrote 'dhokebaaz' on victim's back

Punjab police in Rupnagar have arrested Ram Saroop, alias Sodhi, a resident of Chaura village in Hoshiarpur district, for allegedly murdering 11 individuals over the past 18 months, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The accused, apprehended on Monday in connection with another case, confessed to being a serial killer during interrogation. His victims were primarily men, whom he targeted by offering car rides or engaging in sexual acts. Saroop would rob them and kill those who resisted.

In one shocking instance, he wrote "dhokebaaz" (cheater) on the back of a victim, later identified as a former soldier working as a security guard in Punjab.

NDTV reported that the accused was reportedly married with three children, but he was abandoned by his family two years ago due to his homosexuality.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rupnagar, Gulneet Singh Khurana, stated that a specialised team had been formed to solve murder cases in the district. Referring to a case in Kiratpur Sahib, Khurana noted the murder of a 37-year-old toll plaza worker on August 18, which eventually led to Saroop's arrest.

During interrogation, Saroop admitted to 10 additional murders, with incidents reported in Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur districts. Police disclosed that Saroop employed methods such as strangulation or using objects like bricks to kill his victims.

(With inputs from PTI)