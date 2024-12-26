Arms purchase up, yet Army faces barrel crunch

The CAG has advised the Ministry of Defence and Defence public sector undertakings to “work out a revised time frame and put in place a strengthened monitoring mechanism to achieve project deliverables.”

The report for the period ended March 2021 was tabled in Parliament during the winter session. “Inordinate time was taken in execution of the civil works and procurement/ receipt/ commissioning of plant and machineries, especially the Electro Slag Refining (ESR) plant along with its linked machines at Field Gun Factory Kanpur (FGK) and five important machines at Metal & Steel Factory Ishapore (MSF),” it said.

The delays, including the “non-commissioning of the ESR plant at FGK and sub-optimal capacity of production of ESR slugs at MSF had a cascading effect on the entire supply line of components,” the report said.